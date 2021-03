VATSIM Announces Cross The Pond Westbound 2021

VATSIM is proud to announce the date of Cross The Pond Westbound. Mark your diaries for Saturday, April 24th 2021 for the next iteration of this event.

Keep an eye out for your chance to vote for your favourite airfields!

Cross the Pond event is a twice-yearly event featuring divisions on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean providing a complete ATC service from your departure to your destination.

