Canadian Xpress March 2021 Monthly Challenge

Bora Bora is an island group in the Leeward Islands. The Leeward Islands comprise the western part of the Society Islands of French Polynesia, which is an overseas collectivity of the French Republic in the Pacific Ocean. Bora Bora has a total land area of 30.55 km2. The main island, located about 230 kilometers northwest of Papeete, is surrounded by a lagoon and a barrier reef. In the center of the island are the remnants of an extinct volcano, rising to two peaks, Mount Pahia and Mount Otemanu; the highest point is at 727 meters (2,385 feet).

Bora Bora is part of the Commune of Bora-Bora, which also includes the atoll of Tupai. Bora Bora is a major international tourist destination, famous for its aqua-centric luxury resorts. The major settlement, Vaitape, is on the western side of the main island, opposite the main channel leading into the lagoon. Produce of the island is mostly limited to what can be obtained from the sea and from the plentiful coconut trees, which were historically of economic importance for the production of copra.

Your mission is to fly from Tahiti (NTAA) to Bora Bora (NTTB) with any Canadian Xpress freeware or payware Twin Engine Prop or Turbo Prop aircraft you have the rank to fly.

Join Canadian Xpress today to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

Aerosoft Products

Bonus Flight Hours

Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

The March 2021 Monthly Challenge is open to all Canadian Xpress pilots from March 3rd until March 29th, 2021.

