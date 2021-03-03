VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 Near To Release

The VSKYLABS Test Pilot Rutan Model-158 ("Pond-Racer") for X-Plane by Laminar Research - Coming (REALLY) Soon!

The project is being wrapped up with everything needed for your first test flight. Reminder: The VSKYLABS Rutan Model-158 is not a simple "Stick and Throttle" aircraft. It is a fully equipped twin PT-6 engines aircraft, pressurized, all-weather cross country Experimental "X-Plane" that will challenge any pilot. Stay tuned, as release is expected in a week or so, if all goes as expected!

