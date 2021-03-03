  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

    Aptosflier

    Is it just us guys here?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I'm curious. There are many actual women pilots. Are there any MSFS pilots of the female persuasion among us? Or are we just a bunch of boys with our...

    Last Post By: Clutch Cargo Today, 01:17 PM Go to last post
    natman1965

    When to move on

    Thread Starter: natman1965

    Well yesterdays hotfix did not go well for me. What ever miss step I made has necessitated a full install and I am now downloading 162 gigs hoping...

    Last Post By: hansb57 Today, 01:13 PM Go to last post
    avallillo

    Nosewheel steering, and Profiles that cover more than one control

    Thread Starter: avallillo

    Those are actually two topics, but I am trying to save a few digital trees here so I combine them into one! First of all, I just got this thing...

    Last Post By: Clutch Cargo Today, 01:00 PM Go to last post
    Kapitan

    Instant Replay whats taking MS so long?

    Thread Starter: Kapitan

    No, Im not gonna use the freeware Flight Recorder that has tons of limitations, only can do this and that x, y axes, provided you turn off this and...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 12:43 PM Go to last post