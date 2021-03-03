  • Carenado PA28R Arrow III Last Pictures Before Release

    Nels_Anderson
    Carenado is getting very close to releasing their PA28R Arrow III for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Though still lacking a specific release date, their latest Facebook posting offers up some news screen shots that are titled the final previews.

    The Piper PA-28 Cherokee is a family of two-seat or four-seat light aircraft built by Piper Aircraft and designed for flight training, air taxi and personal use. The PA-28 family of aircraft comprises all-metal, unpressurized, single-engined, piston-powered airplanes with low-mounted wings and tricycle landing gear.A Current models are the Warrior, Arrow, and Archer TX and LX, and the Pilot 100 and i100.

    Carenado PA28 Arrow III Coming Very Soon

