DC Scenery Design - KCUT - Custer County South Dakota

Custer County Airport is in the middle of the Black Hills which makes it interesting due to the mountains and landmarks like Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse and "The Flintstones" Bedrock City.

The airport is at an altitude of 5602 feet, so check the performance of your aircraft before taking off as the runway is only 5500 feet long.

The entire surroundings of the airport were modeled including the Gun Store, shooting range, the Linde Sawmill, the church and several other buildings as in real life.

Scenery Features

High detailed ground textures

High detailed hangars, airport buildings and objects

PBR textures

Accurate taxiway, runway and apron

Custom night lighting

High level of airport detail

