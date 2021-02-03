  • Rolling Cumulus - Four Extreme Bush Trips

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-02-2021 05:34 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus - Four Extreme Bush Trips

    Four Extreme Bush Trips which will take the pilot to very different lands. The trips allow to "customize" the flights so you can divert from the indicated routes and visit other airports, water ports, and land in green pastures to rest for a while and have a picnic. A complete Route Director is provided so you will not get lost. Two bonus RCS missions included.

    Features

    • Four (4) bush trips:
      • The Maya Coast of Belize
      • The western mountains of Guatemala
      • Japanese river gorge
      • Amazon River basin
    • Grass, dirt and asphalt airstrips
    • Optimized for MSFS 2020
    • Detail route indicated along the flight
    • Flight can be followed in several freeware moving maps
    • Bonus: two RCS missions

    EXTRA: Send us your purchase receipt and we will send you a FREE GIFT.

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - Four Extreme Bush Trips
    See other Rolling Cumulus adventures for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly sr22 stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Aptosflier

    Is it just us guys here?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I'm curious. There are many actual women pilots. Are there any MSFS pilots of the female persuasion among us? Or are we just a bunch of boys with our...

    Last Post By: chicagorandy Today, 06:55 PM Go to last post
    pdmike

    GPS v. NAV

    Thread Starter: pdmike

    If you are flying GPS, why is it necessary to have the GPS/NAV switch on GPS? Sounds like a silly question, but consider this. I load a flight...

    Last Post By: pdmike Today, 05:46 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 05:40 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    1 to 6

    Thread Starter: jankees

    FT by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 05:33 PM Go to last post