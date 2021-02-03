Rolling Cumulus - Four Extreme Bush Trips

Four Extreme Bush Trips which will take the pilot to very different lands. The trips allow to "customize" the flights so you can divert from the indicated routes and visit other airports, water ports, and land in green pastures to rest for a while and have a picnic. A complete Route Director is provided so you will not get lost. Two bonus RCS missions included.

Features

Four (4) bush trips:

The Maya Coast of Belize



The western mountains of Guatemala



Japanese river gorge



Amazon River basin

Grass, dirt and asphalt airstrips

Optimized for MSFS 2020

Detail route indicated along the flight

Flight can be followed in several freeware moving maps

Bonus: two RCS missions

