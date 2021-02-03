  • Tutorial: How To Use an Automatic Direction Finder

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-02-2021 12:51 PM  Number of Views: 65  
    0 Comments

    Tutorial: How To Use An Automatic Direction Finder (ADF)

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    thecorporatepilotdad, a real world corporate pilot, explains how to use an ADF or Automatic Direction Finder to track to and from an NDB or Non-Directional Beacon in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. NDBs are one of the oldest navigation systems still in current usage and knowing how to use them is still a basic skill expected of instrument rated pilots. The Carenado PA-44 is used in this demonstration, but the Cessna 172 (steam gauge version) ands 152 use the same ADF.

    An NDB is simply a radio transmitter at a known location. It does not transmit any navigation information other than its identifier, usually in Morse code. AM broadcast stations can also be used for navigation purposes and most ADF receivers can cover the range of the AM broadcast band in addition to the dedicated NDB band just below it.

    Though low in power, NDBs can often be received at a greater distance than VORs and at lower altitudes. They are however affected by things like atmospheric conditions, mountains, electrical storms, etc.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    About NDBs

    Learn more about non-directional beacons from this Wikipedia article:

    Non-Directional Beacon

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly sr22 stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Aptosflier

    Is it just us guys here?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I'm curious. There are many actual women pilots. Are there any MSFS pilots of the female persuasion among us? Or are we just a bunch of boys with our...

    Last Post By: Kapitan Today, 02:41 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    fs2020 VR recommendations....

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Ok seen a few videos of pilots using VR headsets, I'm impressed with the visual quality.... I remember years back in the 2004 sim the VR sets where...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 01:26 PM Go to last post
    ghembree

    Obs video clip

    Thread Starter: ghembree

    To anyone that is familiar with this issue. I recorded an OBS video clip about 12 minutes long. It covers using Garmin 1000 flight plan and ILS...

    Last Post By: transcontinental Today, 01:22 PM Go to last post
    jlwoodward

    CH yoke and pedals

    Thread Starter: jlwoodward

    I programmed the controls with the MSFS menus, then I went to control panel and ran the calibration. The controls seem to be either operating in...

    Last Post By: Cavulife Today, 01:15 PM Go to last post