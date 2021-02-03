FlightControlReplay v4.5 March Update For MSFS/FSX/P3D Released

FlightControlReplay v4.5 March Update is Here.

Fabio Merlo announces the March update release for the version 4.5 of FlightControlReplay Professional: highly acclaimed and complete Record / Replay utility for MSFS, P3D5 - P3D1 and FSX.

As promised, I'm committed to the addition of new features, fixing bugs when identified and listening to your feedback as well.

The update is FREE for all registered users.

Please uninstall your current version, download the updated setup from your customer account, and install this new version.

Changelog

Performance fixes on Proprietary Algortihm for Smooth experience

"Continue from here" feature (MSFS only): Load a FCR recorded flight, select any point of your choice on the timeline Yellow Slider and click STOP. Now you can start live your flight from this point.

Bank angle improvements for acrobatic replay

AlwaysOnTop option (MSFS only)

"Continuous Loop" on Playing option

Keyboard assignment bugfix

Speech Recognition bugfix

New Option Dialog for MSFS version in FCR User Interface

Bug Fixes

New: First Episode of FlightControlReplay Professional tutorial (with also PLAYASAI FEATURE SHOWCASE)

New: CINEMATICS SHOWCASE FlightControlReplay Professional MARCH UPDATE (with also PLAYASAI FEATURE SHOWCASE)

Official web site:

flightcontrolreplay.wordpress.com/