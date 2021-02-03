Just Flight Shows More Images Of Hawk T1/A For MSFS

Some bonus Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer MSFS screen shots turned up today showing exterior model detail and a handful of new liveries. All pics can be found in the new Development Entry on the product page. Here are a small selection of the screen shots.

The BAE Systems Hawk is a British single-engine, jet-powered advanced trainer aircraft. It was first flown at Dunsfold, Surrey, in 1974 as the Hawker Siddeley Hawk, and subsequently produced by its successor companies, British Aerospace and BAE Systems.

Source

