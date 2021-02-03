Indiafoxtecho Reports On Delayed Update To MSFS MB-339

BUON SESSANTESIMO COMPLEANNO FRECCE TRICOLORI!

March 1st is the 60th anniversary of the foundation of our beloved national aerobatic team. To celebrate this event we wanted to release a further update to the MB-339... but unfortunately it is not ready yet. We hope to release it in the next few days, but chance is it will take a little longer as it may clash with the T-45C release.

The update will include, but will not be limited to, the following bug fixes and improvements:

Remastered all external textures with higher detail

Changed HSI DME last digit animation (now continuous)

Fixed landing gear extraction and damaging speedsA

Fixed bug that caused deletion of panel cover if gunsight is removed from A model

Decreased FD vertical bar sensitivity

Changed rule of GS engagement from GS ARM

Improved engine dynamics

Redone Wwise engine sounds, based on real world samples

Fixed minor bug in Tacan/Frequency conversion

Fixed minor bug in RDU display not showing the correct frequencies for COM1 in some case

Added indication of X/Y Tacan channel

Improved cockpit self shadowing

Rear view mirror are now foldable

...and no, the icing problem is not solved yet, as there is no clear indication on how to solve it in the SDK. Sorry for that!

