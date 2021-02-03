  • Indiafoxtecho Reports On Delayed Update To MSFS MB-339

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-02-2021 11:36 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Indiafoxtecho Reports On Delayed Update To MSFS MB-339

    BUON SESSANTESIMO COMPLEANNO FRECCE TRICOLORI!

    March 1st is the 60th anniversary of the foundation of our beloved national aerobatic team. To celebrate this event we wanted to release a further update to the MB-339... but unfortunately it is not ready yet. We hope to release it in the next few days, but chance is it will take a little longer as it may clash with the T-45C release.

    The update will include, but will not be limited to, the following bug fixes and improvements:

    • Remastered all external textures with higher detail
    • Changed HSI DME last digit animation (now continuous)
    • Fixed landing gear extraction and damaging speedsA
    • Fixed bug that caused deletion of panel cover if gunsight is removed from A model
    • Decreased FD vertical bar sensitivity
    • Changed rule of GS engagement from GS ARM
    • Improved engine dynamics
    • Redone Wwise engine sounds, based on real world samples
    • Fixed minor bug in Tacan/Frequency conversion
    • Fixed minor bug in RDU display not showing the correct frequencies for COM1 in some case
    • Added indication of X/Y Tacan channel
    • Improved cockpit self shadowing
    • Rear view mirror are now foldable

    ...and no, the icing problem is not solved yet, as there is no clear indication on how to solve it in the SDK. Sorry for that!

    Source
    Indiafoxtecho - Where Is The Goshawk?

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings sofly sr22 stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jlwoodward

    CH yoke and pedals

    Thread Starter: jlwoodward

    I programmed the controls with the MSFS menus, then I went to control panel and ran the calibration. The controls seem to be either operating in...

    Last Post By: Cavulife Today, 01:15 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    fs2020 VR recommendations....

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Ok seen a few videos of pilots using VR headsets, I'm impressed with the visual quality.... I remember years back in the 2004 sim the VR sets where...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 01:10 PM Go to last post
    jlbelard

    Gruman Goose

    Thread Starter: jlbelard

    Downloaded 2 days ago the FS2020 Gruman Goose.. Excellent plane which comes with 10+liveries Interestingly enough, I discovered that my Pitts and...

    Last Post By: Rexbo47 Today, 01:00 PM Go to last post
    Kapitan

    Instant Replay whats taking MS so long?

    Thread Starter: Kapitan

    No, Im not gonna use the freeware Flight Recorder that has tons of limitations, only can do this and that x, y axes, provided you turn off this and...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 12:48 PM Go to last post