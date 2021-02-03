Indiafoxtecho Reports On Delayed Update To MSFS MB-339

BUON SESSANTESIMO COMPLEANNO FRECCE TRICOLORI!
March 1st is the 60th anniversary of the foundation of our beloved national aerobatic team. To celebrate this event we wanted to release a further update to the MB-339... but unfortunately it is not ready yet. We hope to release it in the next few days, but chance is it will take a little longer as it may clash with the T-45C release.
The update will include, but will not be limited to, the following bug fixes and improvements:
- Remastered all external textures with higher detail
- Changed HSI DME last digit animation (now continuous)
- Fixed landing gear extraction and damaging speedsA
- Fixed bug that caused deletion of panel cover if gunsight is removed from A model
- Decreased FD vertical bar sensitivity
- Changed rule of GS engagement from GS ARM
- Improved engine dynamics
- Redone Wwise engine sounds, based on real world samples
- Fixed minor bug in Tacan/Frequency conversion
- Fixed minor bug in RDU display not showing the correct frequencies for COM1 in some case
- Added indication of X/Y Tacan channel
- Improved cockpit self shadowing
- Rear view mirror are now foldable
...and no, the icing problem is not solved yet, as there is no clear indication on how to solve it in the SDK. Sorry for that!