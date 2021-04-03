Review: Taburet - St. Mary's - Isles of Scilly For MSFS

St Mary's - Isles of Scilly Publisher: Taburet Review Author:

Neil Birch Suggested Price:

$12.99

Introduction

The Isles of Scilly (or just Scilly Isles) are a small group of islands 25 miles off the southwestern tip of Cornwall in the United Kingdom. The larger islands are St. Mary's, Tresco, St. Martins and St. Agnes.

St Mary's Airport being review here, is located 1 nautical mile east of Hugh Town on St Mary's in the Isles of Scilly. It is the only airport serving the Isles of Scilly, handling all air traffic to and from the Islands. The airport is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall and currently is operated by the Council of the Isles of Scilly.

On 15 September 1937, Olley Air Service's subsidiary Channel Air Ferries started the first scheduled service between Land's End and St Mary's, flying de Havilland Dragons. St Mary's Airport was first opened in August 1939, after being converted from High Cross Farm.

The terminal at the airport is open all year round whilst the airport is in operation. It has a buffet, toilets, as well as access to wheelchairs upon request. The airport is used as a landing area for some emergency services such as the HM Coastguard Search and Rescue Aircraft (based out of Newquay Airport) and the Cornwall Air Ambulance, as well as being the administrative base for the Isles of Scilly Fire and Rescue Service.

Features

This scenery package from Taburet not only includes a complete reconstruction of St. Mary's Airport, but also a redesigned harbour complete with additional 3D objects.

Installation

After purchasing the scenery from the FlightSim.Com Store, you are presented with a single zip file weighing in at just over 40 MB in size. Compared to some sceneries I have had in the past, this is quite small (especially for payware), so I was rather interested in seeing how it performed.

Once the aforementioned file is unzipped, it's just a simple case of placing the scenery into your Microsoft Flight Simulator "Community" folder. Unlike the old days, there is no need to mess around with your scenery load order as this is all done automatically (highly welcomed).

Documentation

Apart from a very short "Readme" file covering the installation procedure of the scenery, there wasn't anything else included. This I felt was a shame, especially as the airport's history is quite interesting. Perhaps in the future, the developer might like to include a short PDF on the airport.

Looking Around

My first port of call was the main airport terminal building (complete with Otter), as seen in the image below.

The modelling of the building is rather good, and captures the feeling of its real life counterpart well. The only thing I found to be a little bit off, was the shininess of some of the wall textures and also the glass windows.

At the back of the terminal building you have parking for a few cars, plus a nicely modelled stone wall (see the image below).

As what has now because the norm for sceneries by Taburet, there is the usual amount of "airport clutter" to be seen, and this includes such items as bins, barrels, cones, etc.