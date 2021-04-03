  • Review: Taburet - St. Mary's - Isles of Scilly For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 03-04-2021 09:03 AM  Number of Views: 8  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: Taburet - St. Mary's - Isles of Scilly For MSFS  Next

    St Mary's - Isles of Scilly

    Publisher: Taburet

    Review Author:
    Neil Birch

    Suggested Price:
    $12.99
    Buy Here

    Introduction

    The Isles of Scilly (or just Scilly Isles) are a small group of islands 25 miles off the southwestern tip of Cornwall in the United Kingdom. The larger islands are St. Mary's, Tresco, St. Martins and St. Agnes.

    St Mary's Airport being review here, is located 1 nautical mile east of Hugh Town on St Mary's in the Isles of Scilly. It is the only airport serving the Isles of Scilly, handling all air traffic to and from the Islands. The airport is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall and currently is operated by the Council of the Isles of Scilly.

    On 15 September 1937, Olley Air Service's subsidiary Channel Air Ferries started the first scheduled service between Land's End and St Mary's, flying de Havilland Dragons. St Mary's Airport was first opened in August 1939, after being converted from High Cross Farm.

    The terminal at the airport is open all year round whilst the airport is in operation. It has a buffet, toilets, as well as access to wheelchairs upon request. The airport is used as a landing area for some emergency services such as the HM Coastguard Search and Rescue Aircraft (based out of Newquay Airport) and the Cornwall Air Ambulance, as well as being the administrative base for the Isles of Scilly Fire and Rescue Service.

    Features

    This scenery package from Taburet not only includes a complete reconstruction of St. Mary's Airport, but also a redesigned harbour complete with additional 3D objects.

    Installation

    After purchasing the scenery from the FlightSim.Com Store, you are presented with a single zip file weighing in at just over 40 MB in size. Compared to some sceneries I have had in the past, this is quite small (especially for payware), so I was rather interested in seeing how it performed.

    Once the aforementioned file is unzipped, it's just a simple case of placing the scenery into your Microsoft Flight Simulator "Community" folder. Unlike the old days, there is no need to mess around with your scenery load order as this is all done automatically (highly welcomed).

    Documentation

    Apart from a very short "Readme" file covering the installation procedure of the scenery, there wasn't anything else included. This I felt was a shame, especially as the airport's history is quite interesting. Perhaps in the future, the developer might like to include a short PDF on the airport.

    Looking Around

    My first port of call was the main airport terminal building (complete with Otter), as seen in the image below.

    Taburet - St Mary's - Isles of Scilly for MSFS 2020

    The modelling of the building is rather good, and captures the feeling of its real life counterpart well. The only thing I found to be a little bit off, was the shininess of some of the wall textures and also the glass windows.

    At the back of the terminal building you have parking for a few cars, plus a nicely modelled stone wall (see the image below).

    Taburet - St Mary's - Isles of Scilly for MSFS 2020

    As what has now because the norm for sceneries by Taburet, there is the usual amount of "airport clutter" to be seen, and this includes such items as bins, barrels, cones, etc.

    Taburet - St Mary's - Isles of Scilly for MSFS 2020     Taburet - St Mary's - Isles of Scilly for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Review: Taburet - St. Mary's - Isles of Scilly For MSFS  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fly-in fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Yoochem

    [Survey] MSFS and tourism

    Thread Starter: Yoochem

    Hi everyone! Do you use the latest Microsoft Flight Simulator? Then please keep on reading! Contribute to scientific research by filling out a...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 09:31 AM Go to last post
    jlwoodward

    Cold start

    Thread Starter: jlwoodward

    Any special technique required for cold starts? For example the C152. I've flown a real one. I don't see any fuel pump switch and the fuel shut off...

    Last Post By: rjdahlen Today, 09:31 AM Go to last post
    brahmion

    Getting back to the hobby

    Thread Starter: brahmion

    Hi All, After some years I want to get back into flying FS2004. My old computer doesn't work anymore. I do have an old CD of Windows XP but I want...

    Last Post By: xosta Today, 08:01 AM Go to last post
    tiger1962

    Rudder control fix

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    I've just posted this on the official forums, I'm re-posting it here for those who don't visit the official forums. If your plane veers off the...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 08:00 AM Go to last post