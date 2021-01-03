Air Hauler 2 For X-Plane Updated to v3.0.0.8

Changelog v3.0.0.8

Reselect last job after accepting (then you can do "fly now")

Airport storage capacity limit expanded by factor of 10

Factories now need to be constructed in the same manner as Bases

You can now insure personal aircraft

New company - airport selection screen - alpha ordering fixed

AH2 prevents blank or null Locati- fixed issue which prevented completion of constructed aircraft

You can now change the cruise speed by right clicking in the fleet screen

Added cruise speed to the fleet details section

Fixed issue when creating a new company without selecting an airport

Fixed issue with mission generation for smuggling missions destination

VA aircraft now update their config (passenger/cargo) when being Booked In to the VA fleet

Aircraft must be at a base (company, or VA) in-order for the configuration to be changed

Being at a VA base now counts towards the repair discount for all aircraft

Added the kneeboard briefing file to a tab on the flight monitoring window

You can now disable some (not all) of the in Sim "tips/messages" regarding pax boarding/satisfaction

Fixed issue with incorrect location/distance in the map view when doing an ad-hoc flight

Fixed an issue with an incorrect mission destination for smuggling missions

Fixed issue with the World Wide BBS job map not populating when in Nomad modon being saved to Fleet record

fixed issue with "Cancel" not working when adding an excluded airport

fixed issue with pax sector departure being reset to 00:00 when editing

fixed issue with pax sector details UI not updating correctly

Clicking on a path on the WW Job map now selects the job correctly

WW job board button added to Cargo Jobs menu

Fixed an issue which could cause double entries on pax flights

Fixed an issue whereby the Map line style not being saved

Fixed issue whereby VA pilots didn't show on the VA radar

Fixed an issue preventing pax flights from flying at the correct time

Sectors stay marked as "Completed" for longer to show that they were flown properly (Rather than immediately being reset to pending)

Added "Details" button to review individual flight details (an option to clear down these entries will be added in due course)

Fixed an issue where AH2 would report the aircraft at the wrong location when flying a pax sector yourself

About Air Hauler 2 For X-Plane

Air Hauler 2 puts you in complete control of your own freight and passenger company – take charge of operations both in the boardroom and in the cockpit. You can also "go global" and create your own Virtual Airline and recruit other AH2 pilots to fly for you with attractive payouts, or you can join another pilot's booming airline and fly for that alongside your own company.

The limitless possibilities and flexibility of Air Hauler 2 will let you immerse yourself totally in every operational detail of your company – each crucial flight will have an effect on the reputation and reach of your expanding empire.

The level of complexity is up to you – simply fly jobs between bases and buy or lease aircraft, or carve out a career in the air freight or airline industry by hiring AI pilots and risking everything on loans to fill up your dream hangar.

Air Hauler 2 tracks all your financial activity, whether you’re buying aircraft or air bases, fuel or repairs, or paying for landing fees or even loans and leases. Take out insurance if you think the part-time pilots you’ve hired might let you down when you can least afford it.

As the pilot charged with delivering the goods or passengers on time, you can decide to fly a job in multiple legs or stop anywhere enroute for refuelling or maintenance. Create your regular passenger routes and look out for special humanitarian missions. Contend with real-world weather conditions if you want the extra challenge and keep a watchful eye on your fuel economy.

Trade commodities for delivery on your cargo routes, and open manufacturing plants and factories at your bases to create parts for manufacture into more precious commodities. Travel around the world to meet new contacts and fly missions for them individually to boost your company’s reputation and income!

If your management skills are needed in the boardroom, recruit other pilots to fly jobs for you and keep track of them all with the AI pilot system. Detailed Map views showing all the airports in X-Plane will help you keep tabs on available jobs and the locations of your bases and fleet, and you can also view the live locations of other online Air Hauler 2 pilots.

Expand your company into an online Virtual Airline where other pilots can fly passenger routes and cargo jobs for your new venture – select jobs from a global shared job board and allow users to help you manage your virtual airline and fly, expand and maintain your fleet!

Air Hauler 2 puts you in charge every step of the way – from landings to leases, flight plans to finances, and repairs to recruitment!

