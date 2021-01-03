ToLiss Previews WIP A340-600 For X-Plane 11

ToLiss Simulation Solutions have previewed some WIP images of their A340-600 project for X-Plane 11:
Let's kick off the A319 and A321 launch anniversaries with a long awaited update on the upcoming A340-600 project.
Here are some images of the work in progress and a short status:
- The cockpit 3D model is completed
- The cockpit texturing and animation is in progress
- Exterior model is in progress
- The systems simulation is in progress with initial performance and handling tuning completed
- The target delivery date will be in the second half of 2021
A big thank you to Ekran Design, our official A340-600 3D model designer.