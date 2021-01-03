ToLiss Previews WIP A340-600 For X-Plane 11

ToLiss Simulation Solutions have previewed some WIP images of their A340-600 project for X-Plane 11:

Let's kick off the A319 and A321 launch anniversaries with a long awaited update on the upcoming A340-600 project.

Here are some images of the work in progress and a short status:

The cockpit 3D model is completed

The cockpit texturing and animation is in progress

Exterior model is in progress

The systems simulation is in progress with initial performance and handling tuning completed

The target delivery date will be in the second half of 2021

A big thank you to Ekran Design, our official A340-600 3D model designer.

Source

ToLiss Updates A321 to v1.2.1