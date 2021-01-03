Axonos Releases Memphis v1.1 For X-Plane 11

Memphis V1.1 is out!

We would like to thank everyone for supporting us! The new version brings more detail, improved accuracy and minor fixes.

A full list of the changes is available below:

Removed SAM seasons config Added antennas (south of rwy 36L) Added more buildings around the airport area Added exclusion zone south of the airport to remove a residential area where it is not irl) Fixed sam config gate C4 New main terminal textures Adjusted color of one kind of concrete Minor fixes

Memphis International Airport is a civil-military airport located seven miles southeast of Downtown Memphis in Shelby County, Tennessee. It covers 3,900 acres and has four runways. It is home to the FedEx Express global hub, which processes many of the company's packages.

