Syracuse Hancock International Airport (IATA: SYR, ICAO: KSYR, FAA LID: SYR) is a joint civil-military airport five miles northeast of downtown Syracuse, in Onondaga County, New York, and 65 miles (100 km) south of Watertown. The airport is off Interstate 81, near Mattydale, New York. The main terminal complex is at the east end of Colonel Eileen Collins Boulevard. The airport's territory extends into the Towns of DeWitt, Cicero, and Salina.
Features
- PBR textures
- Aerial images
- Cargo, military and GA buildings
- Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
- Animated airport objects
- Optimized for good performance
- Realistic night lighting
- ALS lights
Purchase Sierrasim Simulation - KSYR Syracuse Hancock Intl Airport for MSFS
See other scenery from Sierrasim Simulations