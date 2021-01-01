  • Sierrasim Simulation - KSYR Syracuse Hancock Intl Airport for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-28-2021 02:28 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Sierrasim Simulation - KSYR Syracuse Hancock Intl Airport for MSFS

    Syracuse Hancock International Airport (IATA: SYR, ICAO: KSYR, FAA LID: SYR) is a joint civil-military airport five miles northeast of downtown Syracuse, in Onondaga County, New York, and 65 miles (100 km) south of Watertown. The airport is off Interstate 81, near Mattydale, New York. The main terminal complex is at the east end of Colonel Eileen Collins Boulevard. The airport's territory extends into the Towns of DeWitt, Cicero, and Salina.

    Sierrasim Simulation - KSYR Syracuse Hancock Intl Airport for MSFS

    Sierrasim Simulation - KSYR Syracuse Hancock Intl Airport for MSFS

    Features

    • PBR textures
    • Aerial images
    • Cargo, military and GA buildings
    • Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
    • Animated airport objects
    • Optimized for good performance
    • Realistic night lighting
    • ALS lights

    Sierrasim Simulation - KSYR Syracuse Hancock Intl Airport for MSFS

    Sierrasim Simulation - KSYR Syracuse Hancock Intl Airport for MSFS

    Purchase Sierrasim Simulation - KSYR Syracuse Hancock Intl Airport for MSFS
    See other scenery from Sierrasim Simulations

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sofly sr22 stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Sean C

    Almanac and Celestial Navigation Calculator

    Thread Starter: Sean C

    Hello All, I was advised by ET2SN over at subsim.com to contact Tom Gibson from "Cal Classics" about a spreadsheet I'm working on. It contains a...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 03:29 PM Go to last post
    pdmike

    GPS v. NAV

    Thread Starter: pdmike

    If you are flying GPS, why is it necessary to have the GPS/NAV switch on GPS? Sounds like a silly question, but consider this. I load a flight...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 03:09 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    Passing storm - Marathon Key, Florida

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS Blackbox - Bird Dog

    Last Post By: adamb Today, 02:57 PM Go to last post
    pdmike

    Disstance from Airport

    Thread Starter: pdmike

    I need some way to tell how far I am from my destination airport. ILS frequencies only kick in around 27 miles out. I need something with far more...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 02:53 PM Go to last post