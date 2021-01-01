Sierrasim Simulation - KSYR Syracuse Hancock Intl Airport for MSFS

Syracuse Hancock International Airport (IATA: SYR, ICAO: KSYR, FAA LID: SYR) is a joint civil-military airport five miles northeast of downtown Syracuse, in Onondaga County, New York, and 65 miles (100 km) south of Watertown. The airport is off Interstate 81, near Mattydale, New York. The main terminal complex is at the east end of Colonel Eileen Collins Boulevard. The airport's territory extends into the Towns of DeWitt, Cicero, and Salina.

Features

PBR textures

Aerial images

Cargo, military and GA buildings

Photo-realistic textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.

Animated airport objects

Optimized for good performance

Realistic night lighting

ALS lights

