flightsim.center - EDXW Westerland Sylt Airport For MSFS 2020

  EDXW Westerland Sylt Airport For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Sylt is the German equivalent to St. Tropez, Rhode Island, Martha’s Vineyard – you name it. This jetset destination is served by major airlines like Air Berlin and Lufthansa, which fly directly to many cities in Germany and Switzerland during the season. To the northeast of the airfield there are still some remains of the military history to be seen but civil GA aircraft and airliners rule the place today.

    Scenery Features

    • Detailed buildings and surrounding area
    • Adjusted taxiways, parking and runways
    • Reworked GAT (General Aviation Terminal)
    • Added fences and vegetation

