Airfield Canada - CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield Airport for X-Plane 11

    Airfield Canada - CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield for X-Plane 11

    Halifax Stanfield International Airport (IATA: YHZ, ICAO: CYHZ) is one of the busiest airports in Canada.

    Airfield Canada - CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield for X-Plane 11

    Features

    • 3D Models
      With over 150 highly-detailed custom buildings and objects, this airport was built from the ground up over two years from pure passion. It looks and feels like the real thing, with painstaking attention to measurements, materials, doors, windows, and other minor details. All buildings and objects feature PBR.
    • Ground Textures
      Custom high-quality PBR ground textures and markings, including custom striated runway markings, hundreds of hand-placed lines and decals, and a weathered-look where applicable. Orthophotos cover the airport property and adjacent properties.
    • Custom Terrain
      The airport features a custom mesh developed by Maps2Xplane, with real-life terrain details included, such as the steep hills at the ends of the runways. A patch is included for those who prefer Ortho4XP
    • Lighting
      At Airfield Canada, we love night flying, and our lighting for Halifax Stanfield is a reflection of that love. Every light on the airport property was placed manually and precisely. From the custom taxiway lights to the custom approach lights, your eyes will be pleased.
    • Ground Vehicles
      Custom modelled and animated vehicles (with people) have been included for the airport property, such as tugs, baggage loaders, and catering trucks.
    • Animations
      Optional custom animations have been included for all 12 custom aircraft jetways, 5 hangar doors, 2 types of windsocks, a radar antenna, nearby wind turbines, and custom a follow me truck - all of which require the SAM plugin.
    • Seasons
      Optional spring, summer, autumn, winter, and deep winter seasons are supported through the SAM plugin. Simply select "deep winter" to show 3D snow piles and windrows.

    Airfield Canada - CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield for X-Plane 11

    Airfield Canada - CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield for X-Plane 11

    Airfield Canada - CYHZ - Halifax Stanfield for X-Plane 11

