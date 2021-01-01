  • Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights - United Kingdom & Ireland for MSFS

    Perfect Flight - Discovery Flights - United Kingdom & Ireland for MSFS

    "The Sky Is Calling" is the motto chosen by Microsoft to advertise Flight Simulator 2020, "Here we are!" is the answer, says Perfect Flight! United Kingdom & Ireland Discovery Flights is the definitive product to make the most of Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update #3.

    Features

    Five Discovery Flights in the form of Bush Trip missions. A complete and exhaustive tour of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, England and London area, with over 150 points of interest strictly documented with photos available in the Navlog.

    Two new liveries for default Asobo aircraft in Ultra High 8K textures resolution:

    • Beechcraft Bonanza G36 in UK livery
    • X Cub CubCrafter in Irish livery

    Easy to fly - You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD. So, enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes in hours and hours of pure fun, indulging at the same time your passion for flying.

    TTS technology - Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.

    Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. You can refuel the plane in any time. Multiplayer feature is enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.

