MT Design Announces Coventry Airport For MSFS

New developer Morgan Thomas of MT Design announces that he is working of MSFS 2020 scenery of Coventry Airport. His just released preview video shows that development is already well along.

Features

Fully accurate airport layout

Custom Modelled Hangars/Buildings

Photorealistic Signage/Markings

Numerous Static Aircraft and Museum modelled

Volumetric night lighting

Animated ground workers

PBR Texturing (Work In Progress)

MT Design on Facebook