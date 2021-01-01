Axonos Releases KMEM For X-Plane

Welcome to Memphis, in wonderful Tennessee!

KMEM Memphis International Airport is an exciting new addition to our ever growing product line. The release of Memphis is a defying moment for us, where we have more than doubled our team & push the boundaries of scenery development for X-Plane.

An airport developed to the highest standards, Memphis International Airport combines the latest X-Plane 11 technologies while balancing visual eye candy and excellent performance, perfect for your next FedEx or UPS flight.

Source