PMDG Releases 777-200ER Expansion For P3D v4/v5

Experience the workhorse of the 777 fleet with this feature rich and magnificently detailed simulation of the Boeing 777-200ER. Packed with detail, authenticity and a plethora of options to keep you learning and experiencing new avenues of flight simulation flying.

The PMDG 777-200ER Expansion Package adds three new airframes to your 777 fleet, each with its own engine variant, performance mode, sound model, airframe and flight deck differences combining to give you the most numerous 777 airplanes made by Boeing, with a level of realism as high as you could want in an airliner package.

This product contains the 777-200ER Expansion Package and requires that you have the PMDG 777-200LR/F Base Package for Prepar3D by Lockheed Martin Corporation. The aircraft performance and operating characteristics for each type of aircraft is unique and highly accurate to their real-world counterparts.

