End of Line: 777 Immersion V1

Developer Parallel 42 has announced the end of line for their 777 Immersion V1 product for Prepar3D v4. Initially released in 2014, this product improves the PMDG 777 with a variety of special effects. It will still be available but no further development will take place.

In its place a new V2 is coming which will support the PMDG 777 in Prepar3D v5, which includes a new -200ER variant.

