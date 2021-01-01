  • Tutorial: Flight Recorder Freeware For MSFS

    Tutorial: Flight Recorder

    By FilbertFlies

     

    Flight Recorder is a simple recorder to record and replay flight in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Features

    • Record and replay in the sim
    • Change replaying speed
      • NOTE: when speeding up, your computer might not be able to load scenery fast enough and that will negatively affect frame rate.
    • Save recording into a file and load it on another computer
    • Export the recorded data into CSV for further analysis
    • Quickly jump to any place in your recording (you have to Pause Replay first)

    Notes: The tool records this list of variables from SimConnect Structs.cs for each sim frame. Some of them are only for analysis and display and don't affect replay.

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Download Flight Recorder

