Tutorial: Flight Recorder Freeware For MSFS

Tutorial: Flight Recorder
Flight Recorder is a simple recorder to record and replay flight in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Features
- Record and replay in the sim
- Change replaying speed
- NOTE: when speeding up, your computer might not be able to load scenery fast enough and that will negatively affect frame rate.
- Save recording into a file and load it on another computer
- Export the recorded data into CSV for further analysis
- Quickly jump to any place in your recording (you have to Pause Replay first)
Notes: The tool records this list of variables from SimConnect Structs.cs for each sim frame. Some of them are only for analysis and display and don't affect replay.
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
