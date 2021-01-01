Tutorial: Flight Recorder Freeware For MSFS



Tutorial: Flight Recorder By FilbertFlies

Flight Recorder is a simple recorder to record and replay flight in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Features

Record and replay in the sim

Change replaying speed

NOTE: when speeding up, your computer might not be able to load scenery fast enough and that will negatively affect frame rate.

Save recording into a file and load it on another computer

Export the recorded data into CSV for further analysis

Quickly jump to any place in your recording (you have to Pause Replay first)

Notes: The tool records this list of variables from SimConnect Structs.cs for each sim frame. Some of them are only for analysis and display and don't affect replay.

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

FilbertFlies

Youtube Channel

Download Flight Recorder