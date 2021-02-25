  • DCS Showcases Their WIP AH-64D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-26-2021 02:24 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    DCS Showcases Their WIP AH-64D

    The AH-64D is capable of adapting to several roles within the context of close air support tasking. In addition to the 30 mm M230 single-barrel chain-driven autocannon, it can carry external stores and weapons on its stub-wing pylons. Equipment we are planning to release includes:

    Mission Equipment

    Sighting Subsystem

    • Integrated Helmet and Display Sight System (IHADSS)
    • Modernised Pilot Night Vision Sensor (MPNVS)
    • Modernised Target Acquisition Designation Sight (MTADS)
    • Night Vision Goggles (NVG)

    Armament Systems

    • Area Weapons System (M230E1 Automatic Gun)
    • Rocket Management Subsystem (2.75 Inch Aerial Rocket)
    • Hellfire Modular Missile System (Semi-Active Laser)
    • Weapons page

    Defensive Systems

    • One chaff and two flare dispensers
    • Airborne Survivability Equipment (ASE) page
    • Common Missile Warning System (CMWS)
    • Radar Warning Receiver (RWR)

    Dedicated designers are also working on photo-realistic cockpit details and labels. In parallel, work continues on the external model textures.

    The flight model and flight control system are highly complex and demanding. We are confident that the fidelity will be very high at Early Access. Much more information on the development of this sophisticated attack helicopter will be coming soon.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021
    Tags: ah-64d, dcs

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 03:47 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Garmin G1000 ILS approach settings driving me nuts

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I am trying to set up and activate an ILS approach in the Garmin G1000 (in the Cessna 172). I've watched and re-watched YouTube videos on how to do...

    Last Post By: Cavulife Today, 03:43 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    San Diego to Vegas for a Bit of Fun in the Desert Oasis!

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Today's flight is from San Diego to Las Vegas with Fly Tampa's Excellent Vegas Scenery as our Backdrop upon approach and landing, in the awesomely...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 02:38 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Droning Around Fly Tampa's Las Vegas. VIVA Las Vegas Baby!

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    One of the beautiful features of MSFS I'm sure we'll all agree is the new Scenery Engine. The scenery listed below is Fly Tampa's Fantastically...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 02:02 PM Go to last post