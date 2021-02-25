DCS Showcases Their WIP AH-64D

The AH-64D is capable of adapting to several roles within the context of close air support tasking. In addition to the 30 mm M230 single-barrel chain-driven autocannon, it can carry external stores and weapons on its stub-wing pylons. Equipment we are planning to release includes:

Mission Equipment

Sighting Subsystem

Integrated Helmet and Display Sight System (IHADSS)

Modernised Pilot Night Vision Sensor (MPNVS)

Modernised Target Acquisition Designation Sight (MTADS)

Night Vision Goggles (NVG)

Armament Systems

Area Weapons System (M230E1 Automatic Gun)

Rocket Management Subsystem (2.75 Inch Aerial Rocket)

Hellfire Modular Missile System (Semi-Active Laser)

Weapons page

Defensive Systems

One chaff and two flare dispensers

Airborne Survivability Equipment (ASE) page

Common Missile Warning System (CMWS)

Radar Warning Receiver (RWR)

Dedicated designers are also working on photo-realistic cockpit details and labels. In parallel, work continues on the external model textures.

The flight model and flight control system are highly complex and demanding. We are confident that the fidelity will be very high at Early Access. Much more information on the development of this sophisticated attack helicopter will be coming soon.

