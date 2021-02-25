  • Aerosoft - Bratislava M. R. Stefanik Airport For P3D v4/v5

    Aerosoft - Bratislava M. R. Stefanik Airport For P3D v4/v5

    Bratislava Airport is the biggest international airport in the Slovak Republic. It is located 9 km from the city center.

    Bratislava airport handles approximately 2 million passengers yearly, handles approximately 26,000 tons of cargo and 27,000 aircraft movements. Regular flights to Bratislava airport are operated by Air Cairo, AirExplore, flydubai, Ryanair, Smartwings, Wizz Air.

    The scenery includes an aerial covering area over 125 km. Bratislava airport has implemented detailed airport infrastructure, including administrative buildings, hangars, buildings of the Austrian Airlines Technik Bratislava.

    In addition to the airport, the scenery has a detailed city, the buildings of which cover almost all areas of Bratislava.

    Features

    • Runway lighting, taxiway lighting, ALS works depending on weather conditions: reduced visibility, precipitation in the form of rain and snow. Also implemented a flashing light system.
    • Windsocks show the direction and strength of the wind.
    • Models of static aerodrome transport vehicles, including fire fighting vehicles, fuel tankers, and official vehicles, are made taking into account real vehicles that are used at Bratislava airport.
    • Animated passengers, airport staff, including technicians, a flight crew with pilots, and the flight attendants of the Boeing 737 Ryanair crew.
    • Around the airport and at the airport itself there are trees and grass which, depending on the season, are covered with autumn leaves or covered with snow in winter.
    • In the period from May to July, puddles can be seen without rain, at sunset, dawn, and at night. From September to October, puddles are also visible during the day.

