  • Orbx Releases Brisbane For MSFS

    Welcome to Brisbane, in sunny Queensland, Australia!

    Landmarks Brisbane City Pack is an exciting new addition to our top selling Landmarks and Cityscape series for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which includes classic locations such as Sydney, Singapore, London and Paris.

    Being one of the most popular destinations in Australia, this river city is known for its amazing climate, subtropical alfresco lifestyle, and proximity to major tourist hotspots in Queensland.

    Being back in Australia has never looked so good!

