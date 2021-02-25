MSFS February 25th, 2021 Development Update

Based on recent feedback from the community about the flaps issue that was introduced in World Update III, we decided to address the issue as quickly as we can and to publish a hotfix next week. As that will require thorough testing, we will be pushing back both Sim Update III and World Update IV by a week. Sim Update III is targeting early March and World Update IV is targeting early April. We appreciate your continued feedback on issues like this as we strive to do right by our community.

Our next live Developer Q&A on Twitch will be March 10th at 10:30am PST (1830Z). More details will be provided soon on our forums.

Third Party Update

What an exciting week for aircraft development. Sim Skunk Works announced the TF104G Starfighter, DC Designs shows off first images of their F-14 Tomcat, Just Flight announced the Hawk T1, Whiskey Jet Simulation showed more of their Airbus A220, iniBuilds shared progress on the Airbus A300 Beluga and A310-300 and Aerosoft’s CRJ is getting closer to release. Our team is very excited to see all these awesome planes moving forward at such a great pace and it’s a great testament that the SDK is getting better and better.

Source