  • MSFS February 25th, 2021 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-26-2021 11:36 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS February 25th, 2021 Development Update

    Based on recent feedback from the community about the flaps issue that was introduced in World Update III, we decided to address the issue as quickly as we can and to publish a hotfix next week. As that will require thorough testing, we will be pushing back both Sim Update III and World Update IV by a week. Sim Update III is targeting early March and World Update IV is targeting early April. We appreciate your continued feedback on issues like this as we strive to do right by our community.

    Our next live Developer Q&A on Twitch will be March 10th at 10:30am PST (1830Z). More details will be provided soon on our forums.

    Third Party Update

    What an exciting week for aircraft development. Sim Skunk Works announced the TF104G Starfighter, DC Designs shows off first images of their F-14 Tomcat, Just Flight announced the Hawk T1, Whiskey Jet Simulation showed more of their Airbus A220, iniBuilds shared progress on the Airbus A300 Beluga and A310-300 and Aerosoft’s CRJ is getting closer to release. Our team is very excited to see all these awesome planes moving forward at such a great pace and it’s a great testament that the SDK is getting better and better.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Downwind66

    Let's add one more to the inventory!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Found this nice Cessna 206 Stationair Turbo over at Simviation. Updated and uploaded by Nor-Cal Prop Club. Comes with 3 paints, red, brown and blue....

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 12:52 PM Go to last post
    Kapitan

    Still No Third Party Planes ?????

    Thread Starter: Kapitan

    Hi, I have been out of the sim hobby due to travel and work i sat down for a relax and launch MS2020, waited for the long update of several...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:28 PM Go to last post
    davidc2

    Cached scenery question

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    Question about cached scenery-if I download/store an area of where I fly a LOT, will that scenery that is on my computer be used first (vs getting it...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 12:11 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: BushPilot Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post