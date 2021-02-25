Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 9 For MSFS

Here we have another twenty hard to find and challenging grass fields. Most of the airfields are artistic license and are not meant to look like the real thing. I have provided a Parking Spot at most of the fields as well as a navigation beacon (NDB) to help you find your way.

As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No.1 for many years to come.

Included Airfields

Auchindore Badminton Bagby Barton Ashes Black Springs Farm (Castle Bytham) Brockwood Park Brown Shutters Chilbolton Clench Common Clutton Hill Coal Aston Crosland Moor Crowfield Foula Ilas Field Kirton Lindsey Kittyhawk Farm Lamb Holm Rosemarket West Tisted

Along with the scenery you also get a guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on all the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

