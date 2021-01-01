  • Rolling Cumulus Software Unique Pulp Magazine Adventure Flights

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-25-2021 01:53 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus Software Unique Pulp Magazine Adventure Flights

    Coming soon from Rolling Cumulus:

    Meet Jeff Masters, Pilot and Detective. Lina Leyland is lost, she left her mansion in N.Y. one month ago and her father, Count Leyland has not heard from her since. She told him she was going to the Caribbean coast of Panama to surf the waves with some friends. Now she is lost.

    Rolling Cumulus Software Unique Pulp Magazine Adventure Flights

    Jeff and you will fly over to the coast where many airfields and towns await both of you. Jeff has never lost a case and he is not about to do it now. It will not be easy! You and he must collect several clues as you go from field to field and once you have them all, if you do, finding her will be quite a surprise.

    A unique adventure of great flying and good detective work. Will you and the great detective take the challenge?

    Rolling Cumulus Software Unique Pulp Magazine Adventure Flights

    Rolling Cumulus Software Unique Pulp Magazine Adventure Flights

    See current Rolling Cumulus add-ons

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    CRJ_simpilot

    Help with FSXSave

    Thread Starter: CRJ_simpilot

    I tried to install FSXSave. It wanted by default to install to the programs folder where FSX would be into the modules folder, but I have FSX in the...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 03:18 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 03:02 PM Go to last post
    davidc2

    Cached scenery question

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    Question about cached scenery-if I download/store an area of where I fly a LOT, will that scenery that is on my computer be used first (vs getting it...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 02:39 PM Go to last post
    Rockcliffe

    End of the line the for Lear jet

    Thread Starter: Rockcliffe

    Bombardier to cease production of iconic Learjet ...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 01:50 PM Go to last post