Rolling Cumulus Software Unique Pulp Magazine Adventure Flights

Coming soon from Rolling Cumulus:

Meet Jeff Masters, Pilot and Detective. Lina Leyland is lost, she left her mansion in N.Y. one month ago and her father, Count Leyland has not heard from her since. She told him she was going to the Caribbean coast of Panama to surf the waves with some friends. Now she is lost.

Jeff and you will fly over to the coast where many airfields and towns await both of you. Jeff has never lost a case and he is not about to do it now. It will not be easy! You and he must collect several clues as you go from field to field and once you have them all, if you do, finding her will be quite a surprise.

A unique adventure of great flying and good detective work. Will you and the great detective take the challenge?

