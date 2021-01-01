SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator v1.90 Released

Attention FlightSim.Com Store Customers

If you bought the Sofly guide from our store this is a free upgrade. Just login to your store account, go to "My Account", and download the book again to get the latest version.

The guide is now over 270-pages! This is more than double what we had at launch and have provided continuous updates for free for customers. We are soon to move to a new volume of the guide which will add more tutorials, information and support for all types of simmers. We are looking forward to bringing the new volume to flight simmers soon.

Changelog v1.90

World Update III: United Kingdom and Ireland.

NEW - UK and Ireland Airports

NEW - UK and Ireland World Update Info

ADDED - Availability icons on each airport

FIX - Various fixes to pages / tutorials based on customer feedback.

Spend more time flying in your new simulator with the best possible set up. SoFly's team of experts have carefully crafted an easy to follow guide, enabling you to swiftly adapt your settings to maximise performance without compromising the look of your new simulator.

A Guide to Flight Simulator will provide you with detailed information for each of the hand-crafted airports, whilst the tips and tricks from certified pilots will give you the confidence needed to complete complicated manoeuvres and land at challenging airports. Detailed specs will help you understand each of the included aircraft to help you become the best virtual pilot.

Purchase SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - MSFS 2020