  • Navigraph AIRAC Cycle 2102 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-25-2021 11:12 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Navigraph AIRAC Cycle 2102 Released

    AIRAC Cycle 2102 is out! Make sure your navdata and charts are up to date. MSFS 2020 Beta testers - Please update to AIRAC 2102 revision 1 using the MSFS 2020 Beta update service. If you are interested in accessing the Beta, please visit our forum.

    Don't know where to fly this weekend? Norway offers some fun and challenging winter flying. Enjoy a spectacular view descending past the mountains into Tromso (ENTC), or try a circling approach to runway 29 at Alta (ENAT) if you're in for a challenge.

    What are your go-to airports for winter flying?

    The aim for Navigraph is to provide the international flight simulation community with tools and software like those available to the aviation industry.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: airac, navigraph

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design flytampa fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: BushPilot Today, 12:02 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    What is this?

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Recently when I open certain websites this globe thing appears in the bottom right corner, the only way to to get rid of it is do a restart. I can...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 12:00 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Corporate-jet bandit at 12 o'clock!

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I saw something today I've never seen in MSFS before: another simmer's plane apparently buzzing mine. I have MSFS set for "all players," so I...

    Last Post By: Disneyflyer Today, 11:40 AM Go to last post
    Helix1250

    Installing FSXSave 1.05 issues

    Thread Starter: Helix1250

    HI Everyone, Firstly I will apologies in advance if this has been covered in another thread, I have searched here and goggled it to death and...

    Last Post By: johnhinson Today, 11:19 AM Go to last post