Navigraph AIRAC Cycle 2102 Released

AIRAC Cycle 2102 is out! Make sure your navdata and charts are up to date. MSFS 2020 Beta testers - Please update to AIRAC 2102 revision 1 using the MSFS 2020 Beta update service. If you are interested in accessing the Beta, please visit our forum.

Don't know where to fly this weekend? Norway offers some fun and challenging winter flying. Enjoy a spectacular view descending past the mountains into Tromso (ENTC), or try a circling approach to runway 29 at Alta (ENAT) if you're in for a challenge.

What are your go-to airports for winter flying?

The aim for Navigraph is to provide the international flight simulation community with tools and software like those available to the aviation industry.

Source