Just Flight News On MSFS Hawk T1/A

    MSFS News! Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer for MSFS now part of the in development section on our web site along with the first development diary entry. Dev work well underway, don't forget to sign up for email notification on release!

    Here are some of the screen shots that feature in the first Development diary update.

    We're proud to present the Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Following on from award-winning military add-ons in Flight Simulator X, Prepar3D, X-Plane 11 and Aerofly, this highly detailed simulation of the Hawk has been developed by Just Flight's in-house development team after hands-on research with a real-life ex-RAF and ETPS Hawk T1. Already a very popular aircraft on other platforms, we are exciting to bring you this incredibly detailed rendition of the Hawk T1, complete with realistic wear and tear, realistic systems, T1/T1A and weapons trainer configurations, and RAF Red Arrows display team paint scheme.

    In addition to our first GA aircraft for MSFS our internal Dev team are beginning to perfect the art of multi-tasking in a bid to bring a varied mix of genres early on to MSFS. So here you get your first look at the Hawk T1/A Advanced Trainer in MSFS.

    Exterior and interior modelling and texturing is pretty much complete pending the usual tweaking stage during testing. The coding side has barely started, so this initial update focuses on just the 'visuals', but we do expect coding to progress fairly quickly over the next month or two. Stay tuned for more updates and in the meantime we hope these initial shots have served to whet the appetite.

    Source
    Product Page

