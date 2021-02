The FS Flying School Giveaway At Sky Blue Radio

Join us this Sunday, 28th February at 1400z (2pm London, 9am Eastern) on the Haggis and Poutine show for a chat with Jeff Preston, creator of FS Flying School. While Jeff talks about his amazing add-on for Flight Simulator, X-Plane, P3D and FSX - we'll be giving away 4 free licences for FS Flying School!

