OnCourse Software - PF3 - ATC At Its Best!

    OnCourse Software - PF - ATC At Its Best!

    Fully supported IFR and VFR flights plus our own VFR Free Flight mode, especially developed to let you enjoy the breathtaking world in MSFS whilst providing ATC when you need it. With 119 voice sets, covering the 26 geographic regions in the PF3 world, the level of immersion provided by our tried and tested ATC program is outstanding.

    PF3 monitors ground AI traffic as you taxi to/from the runway to ensure there are no conflicts. Also keeps AI aircraft off the runway during landing/takeoff and maintains separation during your approach. Can be used with most voice recognition programs and works seamlessly with MCE. Comes complete with its own unique radio enhancement voice packs.

    ATC control boundaries have been completely revamped, providing more accurate handoffs. Supports alternate airports, which you can divert to for whatever reason. Also supports emergency situations and diverting to the nearest suitable airport en-route. SID/STAR functionality has been extensively extended to allow even more flexibility.

    Comes complete with our FREE PF3 Display, Remote Text and Remote Radio Stack utilities. Also supports Project Magenta's Boeing type MCP. All this and our own hosted forum to provide you with support that is second to none. Not only that but we also offer ‘Try before you buy’. In fact we insist you try the PF3 Demo program before purchasing PF3 – ATC at its best.

    Works with MSFS, P3D (all versions), FSX and FSX Steam Edition and FS2004.

    Purchase OnCourse Software - PF - ATC At Its Best!

