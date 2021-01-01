Taxi2Gate Releases Indianapolis For P3D v5

Indianapolis International Airport (IATA: IND, ICAO: KIND, FAA LID: IND).

An international airport located seven miles (11 km) southwest of downtown Indianapolis in Marion County, Indiana, United States. It is owned and operated by the Indianapolis Airport Authority. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems for 2017–2021 categorized it as a medium hub primary commercial service facility.

Features

Custom Ground Textures

Custom Photo Scenery

Custom mesh

Hand placed custom Autogen

Carefully detailed 3d objects

Full detail Buildings

Realistic Ground Markings

Numerous static objects

Fencing

AFCAD

Realistic ground textures

Night ilumination

Volumetric Grass

Moving Jetways. (SODE)

P3D native files

PBR textures

