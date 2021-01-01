  • Taxi2Gate Releases Indianapolis For P3D v5

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-24-2021  
    Taxi2Gate Releases Indianapolis For P3D v5

    Indianapolis International Airport (IATA: IND, ICAO: KIND, FAA LID: IND).

    An international airport located seven miles (11 km) southwest of downtown Indianapolis in Marion County, Indiana, United States. It is owned and operated by the Indianapolis Airport Authority. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems for 2017–2021 categorized it as a medium hub primary commercial service facility.

    Features

    • Custom Ground Textures
    • Custom Photo Scenery
    • Custom mesh
    • Hand placed custom Autogen
    • Carefully detailed 3d objects
    • Full detail Buildings
    • Realistic Ground Markings
    • Numerous static objects
    • Fencing
    • AFCAD
    • Realistic ground textures
    • Night ilumination
    • Volumetric Grass
    • Moving Jetways. (SODE)
    • P3D native files
    • PBR textures

