X-Plane Scenery Gateway Paris Charles de Gaulle

Fresh on the Scenery Gateway: a brand new Paris Charles de Gaulle (LFPG)!

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, also known as Roissy Airport, is the largest international airport in France and one of the busiest airports in Europe. Opened in 1974, it is located in Roissy-en-France, 23 km northeast of Paris. It is named after statesman Charles de Gaulle.

In 2019, the airport handled 76,150,007 passengers and 498,175 aircraft movements, thus making it the world's ninth busiest airport and Europe's second busiest airport (after Heathrow) in terms of passenger numbers. Charles de Gaulle is also the busiest airport within the European Union.

To download the scenery, make sure you login (registration is free and simple).

Source

X-Plane Scenery Gateway