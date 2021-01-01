  • DigitalTheme Park Announces Wednesday Night Weekly Flights

    DigitalTheme Park Announces Wednesday Night Weekly Flights

    Welcome to our weekly Skypark flights. Flight simulation can be pretty dull without a feeling of purpose. Even the most adventurous simmers can fall into the trap of flying only familiar routes and aircraft. As a contract pilot on Skypark, you can choose worldwide adventure or chase financial success. The Skypark is a living playground within your sim. Indulge your fantasies of traveling the world by air while working a market of worldwide contracts.

    Don't own Skypark, not a problem. Just meet up with us at the scheduled time and fly with us.

    Although scheduled in the US evening time, we will typically do real weather but will adjust the time to daytime in most cases.

    For more information get out our forums post.

