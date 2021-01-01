Review: Orbx Sandefjord Torp Airport ENTO For MSFS 2020

Torp Airport is a major Norwegian airport, located on the west side
of the Oslofjord. It is linked with Oslo Gardermoen airport, serving
mostly low-cost and charter carriers flying to destinations across
Europe. Regular visitors include Wizzair, KLM, Ryanair and Widerøe. On
site is also the European Helicopter Center: Educating future
helicopter pilots, Pilot Flight Academy for fixed wing education, as
well as Widerøe and others' maintenance hangars. Way up in the
northern corner of the airport lies the local flying club - Sandefjord
flyklubb.
Features
Ultra-detailed depiction of Sandefjord Torp Airport, Norway
Made from the ground up for MSFS using PBR and 4K textures
Interior modelling and passengers
Custom PR included
Unique GSE vehicles, as well as GA statics
Custom cars on carparks
Unique terraforming and mountainside modelling
Carefully optimized for high performance using the latest techniques