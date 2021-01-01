  • Review: Orbx Sandefjord Torp Airport ENTO For MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

    Torp Airport is a major Norwegian airport, located on the west side of the Oslofjord. It is linked with Oslo Gardermoen airport, serving mostly low-cost and charter carriers flying to destinations across Europe. Regular visitors include Wizzair, KLM, Ryanair and Widerøe. On site is also the European Helicopter Center: Educating future helicopter pilots, Pilot Flight Academy for fixed wing education, as well as Widerøe and others' maintenance hangars. Way up in the northern corner of the airport lies the local flying club - Sandefjord flyklubb.

    Features

    • Ultra-detailed depiction of Sandefjord Torp Airport, Norway
    • Made from the ground up for MSFS using PBR and 4K textures
    • Interior modelling and passengers
    • Custom PR included
    • Unique GSE vehicles, as well as GA statics
    • Custom cars on carparks
    • Unique terraforming and mountainside modelling
    • Carefully optimized for high performance using the latest techniques

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Purchase Orbx - Sandefjord Airport ENTO

