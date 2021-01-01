Review: Orbx Sandefjord Torp Airport ENTO For MSFS 2020



Features Ultra-detailed depiction of Sandefjord Torp Airport, Norway

Made from the ground up for MSFS using PBR and 4K textures

Interior modelling and passengers

Custom PR included

Unique GSE vehicles, as well as GA statics

Custom cars on carparks

Unique terraforming and mountainside modelling

Carefully optimized for high performance using the latest techniques System Specs i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick FilbertFlies

Torp Airport is a major Norwegian airport, located on the west side of the Oslofjord. It is linked with Oslo Gardermoen airport, serving mostly low-cost and charter carriers flying to destinations across Europe. Regular visitors include Wizzair, KLM, Ryanair and Widerøe. On site is also the European Helicopter Center: Educating future helicopter pilots, Pilot Flight Academy for fixed wing education, as well as Widerøe and others' maintenance hangars. Way up in the northern corner of the airport lies the local flying club - Sandefjord flyklubb.