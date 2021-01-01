PMDG Reports On P3D Boeing 777 Release Expectations

On Monday night, we are going to give one more build of our 777 to the beta teams in order to check out some minor adjustments that we have made, and make certain the product is ready for release. We are going to give them a few days with it before we push the product live and as such I am updating our release guidance to 25FEB to 27FEB.

The good news is that the product is done, and needs only a few minor tweaks that are mostly cosmetic to the installation process and documentation. We are quite comfortable with the product itself, but we have had a bit of non-PMDG schedule disruption (in the form of my flying schedule getting turned upside down by the crazy ice storms we had all last week) and that has us pushing things out a few days so that all of the right players (including me!) can be in the correct places to support the release.

