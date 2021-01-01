  • PMDG Reports On P3D Boeing 777 Release Expectations

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-23-2021 11:10 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    PMDG Reports On Boeing 777 Update Status

    On Monday night, we are going to give one more build of our 777 to the beta teams in order to check out some minor adjustments that we have made, and make certain the product is ready for release. We are going to give them a few days with it before we push the product live and as such I am updating our release guidance to 25FEB to 27FEB.

    The good news is that the product is done, and needs only a few minor tweaks that are mostly cosmetic to the installation process and documentation. We are quite comfortable with the product itself, but we have had a bit of non-PMDG schedule disruption (in the form of my flying schedule getting turned upside down by the crazy ice storms we had all last week) and that has us pushing things out a few days so that all of the right players (including me!) can be in the correct places to support the release.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight justsim laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly sr22 stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pdmike

    Disstance from Airport

    Thread Starter: pdmike

    I need some way to tell how far I am from my destination airport. ILS frequencies only kick in around 27 miles out. I need something with far more...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 12:46 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT Build 3.5 Released

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22130-Lionheart-Creations-Trinidad-TB21-GT-Build-3-5-Released

    Last Post By: Aviation392 Today, 12:42 PM Go to last post
    medline

    Looking to purchase MSFS Premium Deluxe

    Thread Starter: medline

    Hello, this is most probably my 2nd post ever, and i would welcome some guidance on the following if possible. I have been considering MSFS2020 since...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 12:28 PM Go to last post
    Slickrock

    I got outta steam for good. Finally!

    Thread Starter: Slickrock

    After trying to get FSX to load off of steam, like wading though a swamp, I finally had enough. Also, I don't know what these people do with the...

    Last Post By: Slickrock Today, 12:23 PM Go to last post