Just Flight Updates F-15 Eagle For MSFS

The latest and biggest update for the F-15 C, D, E & I Eagle for MSFS has now been applied to the main build meaning the F-15 is now substantially improved with a host of new features and fixes to the flight model and you now have a completely new sound-set too.

Current owners should have received an email about the changes and instructions on how to get the update, to confirm you simply go to your account and redownload, install and off you go!

