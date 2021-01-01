Macco Simulations Releases Manchester Airport for MSFS

We have had a busy few weeks getting Manchester ready to be added to the in-sim marketplace!

It will take some time for it to appear on there, and for all those who have purchased it on our web site, you will have access to the updates way before the marketplace updates get released!

Have a look at what we have done this time around.

Manchester Airport is an international airport at Ringway, Manchester, England, 7.5 nautical miles south-west of Manchester city centre. In 2019, it was the third busiest airport in the United Kingdom in terms of passenger numbers and the busiest of those not serving London.

Source