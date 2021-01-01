SoFly Weather Preset Pro Updated To v1.20

A brand new free update to Weather Preset Pro is now available to download. Version 1.20 will add ten new presets to the collection, meaning that customers will now have 60 visually stunning and accurate presets in their collection.

Since the release of Weather Preset Pro, we have committed to providing free updates to our customers and providing even more value to the utility product. The new presets are primarily focused typical UK weather to coincide with the release of the new World Update.

Changelog V1.20

UK: Typical English Day - Low clouds and rain fill the air in this stereotypical weather preset.

UK: Typical Spring Day - As the sunshine breaks through the clouds, a light breeze can be felt in the air.

UK: Typical Summer Day - A warm 24c outside and minor cloud coverage mean you have a great day of flying ahead.

UK: Autumn Day - Cooler air with a slight drizzle means you have some cloud dodging to do with this Autumn profile.

UK: Indian Summer - As summer ends, there’s still warmth left in the atmosphere, along with a subtle orange glow.

UK: Summer Storms - It may be hot, but these storms can be dangerous if not avoided.

UK: Light Snow Coverage - A small snow coverage with some snowfall in this wintery scene.

UK: Frosty Winter Morning - A cold start to do the day with plenty of ice and frost still on the ground.

UK: Storm Christoph - Whilst Storm Christoph battered the UK, now is your chance to experience flying in these challenging conditions.

About Weather Preset Pro

SoFly is proud to release Weather Preset Pro for Microsoft Flight Simulator. A new tool designed to help simmers experience a variety of weather types in the simulator at the change of a button.

Weather Preset Pro adds over 40 custom made presets that cover a wide range of weather types and scenarios. Many of the presets go beyond what can be achieved through the built-in system by adding even deeper snow layers, reduced visibility and increasing the amount of precipitation. This enables users to experience much more realistic storm scenarios, opens up the possibilities for sandstorms and also helps to reduce visibility for those CAT III approaches.

Weather Preset Pro is perfect for those who are looking to recreate breathtaking weather conditions anywhere in the world. Have a blizzard sweep across humid destinations or a Tropical Storm take place in the heart of London. All of the changes can be made on-the-fly from within the simulator without the need for an additional application.

Weather Preset Pro doesn’t change or alter live weather and is aimed at those looking to have different weather types in their sim from a range we’ve included. Many of the presets included are custom-made beyond what is possible using the in-built sliders meaning conditions such as Sandstorms, Hurricanes and Tropical Storms are even more daunting and realistic.

