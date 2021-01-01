Perfect Flight - FSX Missions - KLM Bundle Pack

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is the flag carrier airline of the Netherlands with headquarter in Amstelveen and hub at nearby Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. It is part of the Air France–KLM group, and is a member of the SkyTeam airline alliance. KLM was founded in 1919 and is the oldest airline in the world still operating under its original name. KLM operates scheduled passenger and cargo services to 145 destinations. The package, designed by Perfect Flight to work with all versions of Flight Simulator X, recreates KLM flights and adds more value and enjoyment to your desktop simulation experience.

This bundle includes three products released as single mission pack for FSX: FSX Missions – KLM MD-11 FSX Missions – KLM B777-300 FSX Missions – KLM B737-800

Features Fleet – The fleet includes two variants of the Boeing 777-300 in different paint scheme; the historic McDonnell Douglas MD-11 and the Boeing 737-800 in two paint schemes (new and retro liveries). All with FMC, extra options and high resolution textures for the VC panel. Missions Pack – 90 missions with flight briefing, cabin preparation (frequencies, autopilot etc.), step by step checklist procedures (pre-start, taxi, before t/o, after t/o, descend, landing, parking) with prompt menu. Crew announcements, speed calls and restriction, Captain speaking, GPWS and much more! Fly for hours and hours of very enjoyment in a large range of scenarios. Custom Settings – Fully customizable with our exclusive special feature that lets you use a plane of your choice (instead of the included fleet) and to edit weather, time, date and season for each approach/mission. You do not need an external program or complicated actions such as adjustment, modification or file editing. Just install the special feature, choose the plane, weather, time, date and season direct from the FSX Free Flight Menu, then choose the desired mission and fly with your favorite aircraft and settings without losing the success message. PES (Passengers Entertainment System) – Missions also features the exclusive PES (Passengers Entertainment System), with five new and unreleased soundtracks. The PES is fully customizable with your own sound tracks. Complete documentation – Product includes airport info and charts for all destination and a useful User Guide

Missions Feature

Interactive briefing

Pre-start checklist

Cockpit and cabin preparation (frequencies, autopilot, etc.)

Taxi checklist

Captain speaking taxi announcement

Flight attendant taxi briefing

Before takeoff checklist

Takeoff calls (60, 80, V1, Vr, V2, gear up, flaps up)

After takeoff checklist

10000 feet warnings

Flight attendant announcement

18000 feet warnings (altimeter)

Altitude alert

Descent checklist

Landing checklist

Flight attendant landing briefing

GPWS (2500, 1000, 500, 400, 300 200, MA, 100, 50, 40, 30, 20, 10)

After landing checklist

Flight attendant after landing briefing

