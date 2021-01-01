Gaya Updates Vienna For X-Plane

Scenery developer Gaya Simulations have updated their Vienna Airport (LOWW) for X-Plane 11, to version 1.2.
Sorry for the delay on this one, we've implemented a vast number of new fixes and we figure they're worth the extra development time! We hope you enjoy!
Highlights
- North pier terminal now have interior modelling!
- Ground service equipment now have better texture
- New model for the static A320 of Austrian with its accurate appearance and engines
- Add new buildings make the airport dated with its current state
- Fixes to a number of graphical errors
- Taxi lights offset all over the airport
- Fixed heavy handed exclusion zones which occasionally affected vegetation rendering
- Fixed E/W holding lines and lights to accompany
- Changed the orange taxi line to proper colour
- The red floodlights now only illuminate at night
- Updated ATC information and added wind rules
- Approach lighting improved at runway 29
- Added the Vienna airport logo to the SAM marshallers
- Changed gate sign style to reflect the real world
- A number of fixes to SAM jetways
- Added more ramp starts
- A number of other small, miscellaneous fixes and improvements.