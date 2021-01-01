Gaya Updates Vienna For X-Plane

Scenery developer Gaya Simulations have updated their Vienna Airport (LOWW) for X-Plane 11, to version 1.2.

Sorry for the delay on this one, we've implemented a vast number of new fixes and we figure they're worth the extra development time! We hope you enjoy!

Highlights

North pier terminal now have interior modelling!

Ground service equipment now have better texture

New model for the static A320 of Austrian with its accurate appearance and engines

Add new buildings make the airport dated with its current state

Fixes to a number of graphical errors

Taxi lights offset all over the airport

Fixed heavy handed exclusion zones which occasionally affected vegetation rendering

Fixed E/W holding lines and lights to accompany

Changed the orange taxi line to proper colour

The red floodlights now only illuminate at night

Updated ATC information and added wind rules

Approach lighting improved at runway 29

Added the Vienna airport logo to the SAM marshallers

Changed gate sign style to reflect the real world

A number of fixes to SAM jetways

Added more ramp starts

A number of other small, miscellaneous fixes and improvements.

