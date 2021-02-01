  • X-Plane 11.52 Released

    Nels_Anderson
    X-Plane 11.52 Released

    X-Plane 11.52 is an incremental bug-fix patch that is now available. This release includes a fix for a crash in networking code, and a command line workaround for users unable to access settings without a crash. Full release notes available here.

    Release Notes

