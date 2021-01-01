  • Orbx Update on openLC Asia For P3D

    Over on the Orbx forums, Ed Correia has provided a development update on openLC Asia for P3D. openLC transforms the landclass in your sim to better match the real world, and provides a much richer experience for details as you fly:

    Hi all, small update and new previews.

    Development is taking longer than anticipated as the P3Dv5 variant is needing a whole lot more work in terms of exclusion of secondary and tertiary roads. Without these exclusions, we are seeing a mass of minor roads cutting through our landscape textures which does not do it any justice. This is quite pronounced on the Indian subcontinent.

    We are also ensuring that it will work with the Vector product being present or not so that is also increasing the workload. Nonetheless, Eugene is practically on this 7 days a week and this is no mean feat!

    The first area has also increased slightly in size (red shaded area) to make more efficient use of landclass textures.

    Source

