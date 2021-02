FlyTampa Updates Las Vegas Scenery For MSFS

Las Vegas for MSFS was updated to v1.3.

Changes:

Resorts World Las Vegas added on the strip

Further performance improvements over v1.2

Texture improvements and replacement of some 3D artefacts

McCarran International Airport is an international airport in Paradise, Nevada and is the main government airport for public use in the Las Vegas Valley, a metropolitan area in the U.S. state of Nevada, about 5 miles south of Downtown Las Vegas.

