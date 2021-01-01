  • Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT Build 3.5 Released

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    Changelog Build 3.5

    • Camera settings for interior and exterior improved, revamped
    • Weight and CG reset and revamped with rear passengers added
    • Interior lighting modes redone and revamped and improved moderately
    • Two far distance LOD models added for those that use the Trinidad in multi player mode and as AI aircraft
    • Prop blades still texture decolored of odd tint
    • Touchups to the new fuselage high resolution bump map (normal map)
    • Edits to manual to show new camera systems and lighting functionalities

    Introduction

    This is the sleek, high performance French 4 seater 'Trinidad' by Socata Aerospace in France. This 250 HP Turbocharged Edition of the Trinidad line, the TB-21 GT, is a fast cruiser, hitting cruise speeds of 200 MPH or 180+ knots. Some were fitted with oxygen systems for high altitude cruising, up to 25,000 feet ASL. She was designed with a very advanced interior with automotive style instrument panel featuring 'instrument pods' similar to the Lotus Esprit and Lamborghini Countach of that era. Even today, her instrument panel design is more advanced in appearence to other manufacturers.

    Lionheart Creations - Trinidad TB21 GT for MSFS

    Features

    • 22 (twenty two) different paint schemes!
    • 3 different interior themes: gray, tan, neon euro blue
    • Extreme detail virtual cockpit with updated and modified mesh, mapping, and graphics
    • Disappearing control yoke for visibility
    • Extreme high-resolution textures in PBR format complete with bump mapping
    • Asobo high end avionics including their GNS530 and GNS430 GPS systems
    • Sound pack is also an Asobo creation with some incredible sound effects that only MSFS sound systems feature which include bumping sounds, performance maneuver 'groans' from the airframe, and other cool effects
    • Fold up arm rests

