    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-21-2021 05:21 PM  
    0 Comments

    Rafael Santos - Ingamepanels Pack 5in1 for MSFS

    Developer Rafael Santos has upgraded his utility pack for Microsoft Flight Simulator to include a fifth utility for Little Navmap users. This is in addition to the Oculus VR IVAO VATSIM map, METAR viewer and VFRMap Enhanced already included. The new addition integrates the most famous and powerful map utility for flight simulators into your cockpit.

    The Ingamepanels Pack 5in1 for MSFS includes the following handy utilities:

    1. NAVMAP v1.0 - Microsoft Flight Simulator
    2. Oculus VR Panel v1.0 - Microsoft Flight Simulator
    3. IVAO VATSIM MAP v1.2 - Microsoft Flight Simulator
    4. METAR Viewer v1.3 - Microsoft Flight Simulator
    5. VFRMap Enhanced v1.3 - Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Each utility is individually described in detail below.

    Ingamepanel NAVMAP v1.0 – Microsoft Flight Simulator

    The most famous and powerful utility for flight simulators now integrated into your cockpit. Using Little Navmap webserver with this new and optimized web for Flight Simulator you will can follow your flight like from the main app, with all options:

    • OSM and basemap from Little Navmap with your favourite theme.
    • Layers of airspaces, with all airports and airfields in the world, all controlled spaces, all VORs and all NDBs.
    • Aircraft data and progress. All datas are updated every fraction of second.
    • Airports data with METAR, frequencies, runways, services.
    • Airplane movement and panel data update rate more adjusted for smoother map.
    • Internal performance improvements for greater compatibility with Flight Simulator.
    • Font size larger to better legibility into VR

    Oculus VR Panel v1.0 - Microsoft Flight Simulator

    With this addon you will be able to configure all the parameters of your Oculus VR glasses without having to take them off.

    You can modify the SuperSampling to improve sharpness, modify the ASW to fly without flickering or cuts, increase the priority of the processes and ultimately adapt your VR settings to achieve the best experience and immersion.

    Some of the options if they apply with VR activated need to be deactivated and activated again.

    For example, if we are flying in VR and we want to modify the SuperSampling, it will be necessary to press Ctrl + Tab (or the key associated with activating / deactivating VR) to reactivate VR and for the new parameters to take effect.

    IVAO VATSIM MAP v1.2 - Microsoft Flight Simulator

    A map to see IVAO and VATSIM traffic from within the simulator. Ideal and essential to not lose the immersion when flying in VR or to fly on a monitor with everything integrated into the cockpit.

    Known Issue: When you start the flight you will see a new option in the options panel, with the IVAO logo. Click on it and the map will open. If it opens with a reduced size, resize the window with the mouse and it will save the position and the size for the next times you use it.

    METAR Viewer v1.3 - Microsoft Flight Simulator

    A METAR Viewer from within the simulator. Ideal and essential to not lose the immersion when flying in VR or to fly on a monitor with everything integrated into the cockpit.

    Now with new options:

    • To be able to scroll the information on the airport screen with the mouse wheel, you can adjust the size of the window so that you can see the complete yellow and green squares, the content of those squares when it is very long, you can move it with the mouse wheel.
    • Activate and deactivate with one click the STD at 1013 mb - 29.92 inHg
    • Quickly display the METAR of the airport closest to the current position
    • Large buttons to comfortably type the ICAO of the airport and manage everything from Virtual Reality.
    • UTC clock.

    Known Issue: If it opens with a reduced size, resize the window with the mouse and it will save the position and the size for the next times you use it.

    VFRMap Enhanced v1.3 - Microsoft Flight Simulator

    If you think the default VFR map is too simple, this is your AddOn.

    A map to view OpenStreetMap from within the simulator. Ideal and essential to not lose the immersion when flying in RV or to fly on a monitor with everything integrated into the cockpit.

    The map includes all VOR and notification points in Spain for a comfortable VFR flight. The VOR frequencies and the name of the notification points will be displayed when you mouse over them.

    Now with new options:

    • OSM and basemap from OpenStreetMap contributors
    • Layer of airspaces, with all airports and airfields in the world, all controlled spaces, all VORs and all NDBs. Thanks to openAIP Data (CC-BYNC-SA)
    • Meteorological radar layer, with exact rain indicator at all times. Thanks to RainViewer.com
    • Aerial photo basemap. Thanks to Mapbox.com
    • You can watch the last hours in motion to see the direction of the clouds.
    • Airplane movement and panel data update rate more adjusted for smoother map.
    • Internal performance improvements for greater compatibility with Flight Simulator.
    • Font size larger to better legibility into VR

    Known Issue: Occasionally the map is opened with a reduced size or the map looks incomplete, resize the window with the mouse and move the window to the desired position and the map will appear correctly.

    Purchase Rafael Santos - Ingamepanels Pack for MSFS

