  BravoAirspace - MDSD - Las Americas Int'l Airport for P3D

    Nels_Anderson
    BravoAirspace - MDSD - Las Americas Int'l Airport for P3D

    BravoAirspace premiere airport is MDSD Las Americas International Airport for Prepar3D. Interested in building very high detailed airports for massive immersion, BravoAirspace is new to market but has since been simming since FS95. He's always been passionate for all flight-simulator related.

    MDSD usually receives a wide variety of long- , mid- and short-haul aircraft, airliners, charter, cargo, and military mission flights.

    The airport is the second busiest in the country after losing its traffic frequency to Punta Cana International Airport, yet it is one of the largest in the Caribbean, handling 3.5 million passengers in 2017 through its air terminal. And is also the busiest cargo hub in the Caribbean and Central America with 405,000,000 lbs. of cargo (this is a lot for a small location) transported in 2020. For its size and location, it is a busy airport.

    Las Americas International airport will be released later on MSFS. There's more projects to release this year.

